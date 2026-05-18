Erica Campbell Renews Wedding Vows As Sister Tina Goes Through Divorce

Erica Campbell renewed her wedding vows with her husband, Warryn, over the weekend, but the timing is ... unfortunate, considering what her sister is going through.

Erica and Warryn re-committed to each other during a ceremony at California Worship Center in San Fernando, California on Saturday ... while Tina Campbell navigates her divorce from her husband, Glendon.

The vow renewal was how Erica and Warryn chose to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary ... so she probably wasn't trying to throw her marriage in her sister's face.

Instead, Erica told PEOPLE ... "Because why would you not celebrate 25 years of staying together?"

And it was certainly a star-studded celebration -- Stevie Wonder and PJ Morton were there for the couple's major milestone.

However, it's unclear if Tina went. PEOPLE's report didn't mention whether or not she was there ... or even mention her at all.

ICYMI, Tina's ex filed for divorce last month ... citing irreconcilable differences. And while the filing is new, Glendon says he and Tina had gotten separated in 2024.