Ryan Lochte's Fiancée Says She's Not a Homewrecker

Play video content Video: Ryan Lochte's Fiancée Pushes Back on Homewrecker Label TMZ.com

Ryan Lochte's fiancée, Molly Gillihan, says it's not fair for his ex-wife, Kayla Rae Reid, to call her a homewrecker ... since there wasn't much of a marriage to wreck when she entered his life.

TMZ's own Charlie Neff sat down with Molly for a wide-ranging interview after Kayla blasted her to People ... telling the outlet Molly was DMing Ryan before they split -- and calling her behavior "quite sick."

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Molly says the characterization of her as the other woman is totally unfair ... because she says Kayla never said a single word about trying to work things out with Ryan ... at least in Molly's interactions with Kayla.

Plus, Molly adds, Ryan and Kayla were living apart when she met Ryan ... which she says proves the home was "broken" long before she arrived on the scene.

Kayla filed for divorce from Ryan in March 2025 ... and Molly insists she and Ryan went on their first date the following month -- meaning there was no overlap between her romance with Ryan and his marriage to Kayla.

Molly and Ryan got engaged in June of this year ... and they've moved to Missouri, where he's coaching college swimmers.

Despite their differences, Molly says she feels a lot of sympathy for Kayla ... because Ryan wasn't a great husband to Kayla. She notes he's a much better partner these days.

As we said, this isn't the only topic of conversation we covered with Molly ... she also dove deeper into her and Ryan's relationship timeline -- and defended him from Kayla's claims that he's not financially supporting their children.