Cornell Chi Phi Fraternity Had Ketamine Overdose, Drug Arrest Night Before Alleged Gang Rape

Less than 24 hours before a woman was allegedly drugged with ketamine and gang raped at Cornell's Chi Phi frat house -- someone overdosed on the drug inside the same fraternity.

On Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 ... Chi Phi threw a party before a call was placed in the early hours of the 19th to Cornell University Police Department who found drugs and made a drug-related arrest ... The Cornell Daily Sun reported.

That person was then referred to Cornell’s Office of Student Conduct ... according to the Daily Sun.

During the school's Title IX investigation ... a document notes that someone overdosed on ketamine on or about the night of the party ... the Daily Sun reports.

Jane Doe claims that she arrived at the Chi Phi frat house just hours later ... around 11 PM on Saturday ... before allegedly being plied with ketamine.

Play video content Video: Cornell President Addresses Alleged Chi Phi Fraternity Gang Rape

The mounting questions about the university's response to allegations tied to the Chi Phi house come after Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff praised the school's sexual assault task force for ushering in "substantial changes in education, prevention, and support."

We reported earlier ... the school expelled 2 of the 7 men accused.