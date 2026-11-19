Play video content Video: Ken Urker's Mom Says Gypsy Rose Romance Was Troubled Before His Death TMZ.com

Ken Urker's collapsing relationship with Gyspy Rose Blanchard caused him serious stress before his shocking death ... especially because he worried about their daughter Aurora growing up in a broken home ... so says his mom.

Raina Urker sat down with TMZ's Charlie Neff for a wide-ranging interview this week ... and Charlie asked Raina exactly what Ken was struggling with, which may have led to him relapsing on drugs.

Raina says it was a combination of issues ... including online bullying and prison phone calls with Gypsy coming out -- though she notes that his tumultuous relationship with Gypsy was really affecting him.

Ken's mother says he was worried about Aurora because he really didn't want her growing up with parents who weren't together.

Ken and Gypsy were broken up at the time of his death, Raina says ... though she notes he still had pictures of him and Gypsy together all over his home when she and his siblings entered the property after his death.

Raina doesn't know if they would've patched things back up ... but she does say Ken was an incredibly forgiving person.

Ken's mom also told us about her final afternoon spent with Ken ... and she says it was full of laughter.

As we reported ... Ken was found dead on October 1, surrounded by drug paraphernalia and at least one firearm. He was just 33.