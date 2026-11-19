Play video content Video: Ken Urker's Mother Says He Unknowingly Injected Potent Sedative

Ken Urker's mom says he didn't technically inject heroin on the night he died ... he injected a substance he thought was heroin -- something she says was actually even more dangerous.

In an interview with TMZ's Charlie Neff, Raina told us investigators in Louisiana have recently informed her that Ken took a combination of fentanyl and rhino -- a street name for medetomidine.

The substance is a powerful veterinary sedative which has slowly crept into the illegal drug supply. It causes prolonged sedation, slowed heart rate, and low blood pressure. Because it is not an opioid, naloxone -- the active ingredient in Narcan -- can't reverse its effects.

Raina says Ken took the substance because he thought it was heroin ... and it appears he was relapsing -- breaking a long streak of being clean.

She says the medical examiner told her it was the first time in a long while that Ken had used the substance, citing both the lack of injection marks and a clean toxicology screening. She adds authorities have told her Ken may have survived if he had taken just heroin.

Play video content Video: Ken Urker's Mother Says Drug Dealers Are Killing Families

Ken's mom also has a message for dealers who sell drugs like these to people ... telling them they're playing with the lives of sons, daughters, friends and loved ones.

As we reported ... Ken was found dead in his home on October 1. Drug paraphernalia and a gun were found nearby. He was discovered on what would have been his 34th birthday.