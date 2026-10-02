Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Former Fiancé Was Found Dead With Drug Paraphernalia

The police report detailing Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former fiancé Ken Urker's death paints a troubling picture of the scene deputies walked into ... with drug paraphernalia found near his body.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office report obtained by TMZ, deputies were called to Ken's Louisiana home Thursday evening for a welfare check after he stopped answering his phone and wouldn't come to the door.

The report says Ken was cold to the touch and not breathing when he was found.

Deputies say they found syringes and a spoon in the bathroom next to a brown powdery substance ... along with another syringe and a holstered handgun on the nightstand. Ken was lying on his back, and deputies noted his face and arms were blue.

Nothing else in the bedroom appeared disturbed, according to the report.

Play video content Video: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Former Fiancé Posted Cryptic Live Stream Before Death

Deputies were also told Ken had been at church with members of the Blanchard family Wednesday night and had made comments about being depressed and upset. They said he later went live on TikTok while driving, as TMZ previously reported, but didn't say anything during the stream.

When Ken then failed to show up for work Thursday, the family decided to check on him and contacted authorities.

TMZ broke the news ... Ken was found dead Thursday on what would have been his 34th birthday. Gypsy has said she believes he may have suffered an overdose, while investigators have said foul play has not been ruled out.