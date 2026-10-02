Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Autopsy Scheduled

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiancé Ken Urker is now in the hands of a Louisiana coroner -- and TMZ has learned his autopsy is scheduled for today.

In fact, Urker's autopsy is slated for this morning at the Jefferson Parish Forensic Center in Harvey, Louisiana, according to Kayla Breaux, the Lafourche Parish Coroner.

Breaux tells us Urker died in Lafourche Parish ... but since her office doesn't have a pathologist, Ken's body will be examined by a forensic doctor in Jefferson Parish. Breaux also said standard toxicology tests will be performed on Urker.

As TMZ first reported, Urker -- who shares a daughter with Gypsy -- was found dead on his birthday Thursday night at a home in Raceland after police responded to a 911 call.

Our sources say Ken was found unresponsive after Gypsy texted him "Happy Birthday," but she never got a response. We're told Gypsy's brother, Dylan, was the one who discovered Ken inside the house.

Gypsy released a statement to TMZ, saying she believes that Ken overdosed because there was an unknown substance found near his body.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has now launched a death investigation in conjunction with the coroner's office.

In 2018, Ken proposed to Gypsy during a prison visit, but they later broke up. Gypsy then married Ryan Anderson before they, too, split. She eventually rekindled her relationship with Ken after she was released from prison. Gypsy and Ken share a daughter, Aurora.