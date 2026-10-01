Halle Berry Fires Back at Olivier Martinez's Child Abuse Claims, Citing His Violent Past

Halle Berry is firing back at her ex-husband Olivier Martinez after he accused her of abusing their 12-year-old son, and filed for a restraining order.

Halle's attorney Marina Beck tells TMZ ... “To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement. There is voluminous evidence, including numerous judicial rulings, that Olivier Martinez repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with necessary therapeutic and educational interventions to the detriment of his and Halle Berry's minor son Maceo - misconduct for which Mr. Martinez has already been legally sanctioned."

She adds, "In a way, today’s filing is not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive and violent behavior. Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo’s best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs.”

TMZ broke the story ... Olivier filed for, and obtained, the restraining order Thursday, and in the docs he accuses Halle of attacking Maceo last Saturday night while their son was at her house.