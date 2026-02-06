Halle Berry Announces She's Getting Married for Fourth Time

Play video content NBC

Halle Berry is hoping the fourth time's the charm ... for marriage, that is!

The actress dropped in to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Thursday night and set the record straight on rumors she turned down her longtime boyfriend's proposal.

Fallon kicked things off by saying Halle had some "very happy news" to share, but that she wanted to clarify something. Halle said there's been some confusion about her response to her boyfriend of 6 years, Van Hunt, asking her to marry her.

Halle insists she said "yes" ... but the couple doesn't have a date yet for their nuptials. Once they secure the big day, it will mark Halle's fourth walk down the aisle.

She was previously married to David Justice (1993-1997), Eric Benet (2001-2005), and Olivier Martinez (2013-2016). As for Van ... Halle told TODAY.com in 2025 he had been married once before, but did not elaborate. Van -- a Grammy-winning singer -- has never spoken publicly about his prior marriage.