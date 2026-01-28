Halle Berry Stuns in Plunging Bodysuit at 'Crime 101' Premiere

Check Out My Jaw Dropping Premiere Look!!!

Halle Berry came to turn heads, and mission accomplished.

The actress stole the spotlight at the "Crime 101" premiere in London on Wednesday, stepping out in a show-stopping look that was impossible to ignore.

Berry rocked a plunging black bodysuit paired with a silver, bejeweled maxi skirt that shimmered under the lights and hugged her silhouette perfectly. The bold combo struck the ideal balance between sleek and glamorous, making it clear she understood the assignment.

She completed the outfit with black platform heels, a long floral necklace, and chunky statement rings, adding edge and sparkle without overdoing it.