Teyana Taylor, Matt Damon & Ben Affleck Party After 'Rip' Premiere: Video

Fresh off her Golden Globe win for best supporting actress, Teyana Taylor wasted no time celebrating her next hit movie, "The Rip" -- with none other than her costars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck!

TMZ obtained exclusive video of "The Rip" after-party at The Glasshouse in NYC following the film's premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday night.

As you can see, Teyana first chats with Ben off to the side, and they seem totally at ease with each other. In fact, at the end of their discussion, Ben gives Teyana a little hug and a pat on the back.

Then Teyana has a convo with Matt, and their unmistakable chemistry is on full display. During their exchange, the two are chuckling and give each other a big embrace before going their separate ways.

Earlier in the night, the actors walked the red carpet at "The Rip" premiere ... and they looked amazing. Matt and Ben wore snazzy dark suits while Teyana was dressed in a sculpted Ashi Studio gown with a mask covering her nose and mouth.

And it was a family affair for Matt ... his 4 daughters -- Alexia, 25, Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15 -- all came out to support their famous dad.

As for Teyana ... she's killing it lately, winning a Golden Globe this past weekend for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "One Battle After Another." Now, she's costarring with Matt and Ben in "The Rip."