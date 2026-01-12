Golden Globes 2026 After-Parties Bring Out A-List Stars

Hollywood’s biggest stars were ready to party after the Golden Globes ... flocking to some of L.A.’s hottest spots to keep the night going.

A-listers packed into Netflix’s bash at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago -- while others opted for the iconic Chateau Marmont ... and it was truly a who’s who.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, were seen cozying up to Netflix boss Ted Sarandos for a flick ... while Robin Wright, Keri Russell, and Oscar Isaac also made sure to stay close to the head honcho.

Young Hollywood was also out in full force ... with Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth seen enjoying each other’s company.

Some of the night’s winners wasted no time celebrating their big W ... including “Adolescence” star Owen Cooper, who was seen alongside Jeremy Allen White -- and the voices behind “K-Pop Demon Hunters” were even flashing their new hardware.

Play video content TMZ.com

That's just the tip of the iceberg ... Adam Sandler, Adam Brody, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Coleman Domingo, and more hit the shindig ready to let loose.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ cameras caught stars making their way in and out of both soirées ... check out the footage for yourself.