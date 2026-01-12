Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Golden Globes 2026 After-Parties Bring Out A-List Stars

By TMZ Staff
Published
Getty/Backgrid

Hollywood’s biggest stars were ready to party after the Golden Globes ... flocking to some of L.A.’s hottest spots to keep the night going.

A-listers packed into Netflix’s bash at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago -- while others opted for the iconic Chateau Marmont ... and it was truly a who’s who.

ted sarandos nicole avant amal clooney george clooney spagoGettyImages-2255855282
Getty

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, were seen cozying up to Netflix boss Ted Sarandos for a flick ... while Robin Wright, Keri Russell, and Oscar Isaac also made sure to stay close to the head honcho.

Young Hollywood was also out in full force ... with Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth seen enjoying each other’s company.

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Launch Gallery
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Arrivals Launch Gallery
Shutterstock

Some of the night’s winners wasted no time celebrating their big W ... including “Adolescence” star Owen Cooper, who was seen alongside Jeremy Allen White -- and the voices behind “K-Pop Demon Hunters” were even flashing their new hardware.

011226 golden globes afterparty chateau kal
STARS ON SCENE
TMZ.com

That's just the tip of the iceberg ... Adam Sandler, Adam Brody, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Coleman Domingo, and more hit the shindig ready to let loose.

Over at the Chateau ... celebs rolled in by the dozens -- with Glen Powell, Emma Stone, Teyana Taylor, Jean Smart, Jesse Plemons, Alicia Silverstone, and plenty of others in attendance.

011226 golden globes afterparty spago kal
TIME TO PARTY
TMZ.com

TMZ cameras caught stars making their way in and out of both soirées ... check out the footage for yourself.

It looks like it was one hell of a night ... but Hollywood better pace itself, because this is only the first major awards stop of the season.

