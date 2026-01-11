Nikki Glaser Wears 'Spinal Tap' Hat to Tribute Rob Reiner at Golden Globes

Rob Reiner wasn't forgotten at this year's Golden Globe awards ... because host Nikki Glaser paid tribute to him just weeks after his murder.

Here's the deal ... during the sign-off for the awards show, Nikki came onstage wearing a black and white "Spinal Tap" hat -- the band which serves as the subject of Reiner's iconic 1984 mockumentary of the same name.

Worth noting ... the Golden Globes do not typically air an in memoriam -- so this was the only time Reiner was mentioned at the show.

As you know ... Rob and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home last month. Their son Nick Reiner has been arrested for murder in connection to the case.

Nick's arraignment was scheduled for last week ... but, his lawyer Alan Jackson dropped out of the case -- leaving Nick with a public defender and new arraignment date set for late February.

Jackson told a gaggle of reporters outside the courthouse that Nick's not guilty ... but, he simply can't defend him. He did not provide a reason for his withdrawal.

