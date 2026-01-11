Nikki Glaser Takes Shots At Bari Weiss & CBS News in Golden Globes Monologue

Nikki Glaser came out swinging as the host of the 2026 Golden Globes ... taking down CBS News and its new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss in one fell swoop.

She quipped, "The award for Most Editing goes to CBS News! Yes, CBS News -- America's newest place to see B.S. news."

ICYMI ... Bari stirred up a lot of controversy by killing a "60 Minutes" segment hours before it was scheduled to air. The report focused on the treatment of Venezuelan deportees from the United States to El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison, but Bari told The Hollywood Reporter it "was not ready" to see the light of day.

She expressed to THR she wanted to add statements from the White House, the Dept. of Homeland Security and the State Dept. before airing.

Worth noting ... the Golden Globes are airing on CBS -- so no one was safe from Glasaer's monologue. Not even a Hollywood heartthrob like Leonardo DiCaprio.

After buttering him up with a list of all his accolades, Nikki, kidded, "The most impressive thing is that you've been able to accomplish all of this before your girlfriend turned 30."

The move was exactly how she planned it out according to her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel last week.

She told the late-night host, "I come in peace, and I’m glad that I really loved his performance in "One Battle [After Another]" and can really lay that on thick before I go in for the kill.”

And she really killed the room by alluding to how many of them have already been or may make an appearance in the Epstein files.

"There are so many A-listers here," she said. "And by A-list I mean a list that has been heavily redacted."