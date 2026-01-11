Hailee Steinfeld Hits First Red Carpet Since Pregnancy News at Golden Globes

Hailee Steinfeld brought a very special plus-one to the Golden Globes Sunday ... her growing baby bump!

Her husband, star quarterback Josh Allen, was in Florida after his NFL playoff win, but Hailee had plenty of company as she walked the red carpet for the first time since announcing her pregnancy last month.

The "Sinners" star absolutely glowed in a shimmering pink number, cradling her new addition as she beamed at the cameras.

In December, Hailee and Josh shared a video of Josh on one knee, kissing Hailee's belly, signaling the two were expecting.

Hailee's 2025 film is nominated for 7 awards and just won for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.