Hailee Steinfeld Pregnant, Having First Baby With Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld and her husband, NFL star Josh Allen, are expecting their first child together!

The actress announced the baby news Friday in her weekly newsletter, and in a subsequent Instagram post.

The social post features a video of the "Sinners" star showing off her baby bump in various adorable embraces with her man. In one clip, the reigning NFL MVP gets down on his knees to kiss his wife's exposed belly.

Hailee's latest newsletter entry listed 29 moments she loved this year, in light of turning 29 Thursday. She saved the best moment for last, featuring her baby news at the very bottom.

We first reported on , between Hailee and Josh in mid-2023.

The couple wed during a beautiful ceremony at a top-notch resort in California earlier this year, only 6 months after getting engaged.