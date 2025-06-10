Josh Allen Opens Up On Marrying Hailee Steinfeld, 'My Best Friend'

Play video content Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is on an all-time hot streak after winning NFL MVP and signing a $330 million contract extension ... but he says those milestones pale in comparison to the best moment of his offseason -- marrying Hailee Steinfeld!!

The Buffalo Bills quarterback met with the media in Orchard Park after tying the knot with Steinfeld over a week ago ... where he was asked to reflect on the last few months of his life.

"They've all been big," he said. "None other than marrying my best friend. She makes everything easier. I don't really focus on the other stuff, that was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one."

The 29-year-old was mum on details about the wedding ... but luckily for those of us who didn't get an invite, we did get a look at the moment of the two locking lips after exchanging their vows.

Allen and Steinfeld made it official at a top-notch resort in California. While some of his teammates were in attendance for the big day ... we also know one celebrity got an invitation for the event -- none other than Larry David!!