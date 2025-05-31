Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Marry, Lock Lips in California Wedding

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have officially tied the knot ... marrying in a beautiful ceremony at a top-notch resort in California.

The actress and the athlete said their vows Saturday -- a day after the two rehearsed every step of their big day -- in front of family and friends.

Play video content BACKGRID

We don't know many details about the ceremony ... but we get a clip of Hailee walking down the aisle -- and some pics of the couple locking lips after they were pronounced husband and wife. So, it looks like things are official!

As you can imagine, there were at least one or two celebs in attendance ... with Larry David making an appearance at the ceremony.

We first reported on rumblings of a romance between Hailee and Josh in mid-2023 ... when the two got cozy together inside a sushi restaurant -- the NFLer hanging off the actress.

It took less than two months for the rumors to explode into full-on confirmation when photogs captured them making out in a hot tub in Mexico -- jumping all over one another in the steamy water.

Play video content Up & Adams

Allen's teammate Dion Dawkins blew up his teammate's spot a few months into their relationship ... saying JA was head over heels in love with HS.

It didn't seem to hurt their relationship at all ... 'cause Allen got down on one knee and asked Steinfeld to marry him just a few months later.

Clearly, these two didn't want to waste any time getting married ... 'cause their engagement lasted only about six months -- and, hopefully, it's happily ever after for the stars.