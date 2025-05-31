Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Marry, Lock Lips in California Wedding

Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen We're Married!!!

Published | Updated
hailee-steinfeld-josh-allen-backgrid-3
Backgrid

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have officially tied the knot ... marrying in a beautiful ceremony at a top-notch resort in California.

The actress and the athlete said their vows Saturday -- a day after the two rehearsed every step of their big day -- in front of family and friends.

hailee-steinfeld-josh-allen-kal-05-31-2025
HERE COMES THE BRIDE
BACKGRID

We don't know many details about the ceremony ... but we get a clip of Hailee walking down the aisle -- and some pics of the couple locking lips after they were pronounced husband and wife. So, it looks like things are official!

larrry-daivd-hailee-josh-2
Backgrid

As you can imagine, there were at least one or two celebs in attendance ... with Larry David making an appearance at the ceremony.

Bills QB Josh Allen Gets Cozy With Hailee Steinfeld At Sushi Dinner

We first reported on rumblings of a romance between Hailee and Josh in mid-2023 ... when the two got cozy together inside a sushi restaurant -- the NFLer hanging off the actress.

It took less than two months for the rumors to explode into full-on confirmation when photogs captured them making out in a hot tub in Mexico -- jumping all over one another in the steamy water.

031224-dion-hawkins-josh-allen-kal
THAT'S LOVE FOR YA
Up & Adams

Allen's teammate Dion Dawkins blew up his teammate's spot a few months into their relationship ... saying JA was head over heels in love with HS.

It didn't seem to hurt their relationship at all ... 'cause Allen got down on one knee and asked Steinfeld to marry him just a few months later.

Hailee Steinfeld's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Hailee Steinfeld's Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

Clearly, these two didn't want to waste any time getting married ... 'cause their engagement lasted only about six months -- and, hopefully, it's happily ever after for the stars.

Congrats, you too!!!

related articles