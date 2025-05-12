Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Josh Allen's Ex-Girlfriend Stuns In Tiny Blue Bikini

While Josh Allen's slated to wed Hailee Steinfeld in just a few weeks, the NFL superstar's ex has clearly been married to an amazing fitness routine -- check out some bikini pics Brittany Williams shared Monday, she looks goooood!!!

Allen's former girlfriend threw up the photos on her Instagram page ... showing off a taut physique to her nearly 150,000 followers.

Williams, wearing a small blue bikini, posed in front of the Pacific Ocean and a few mirrors ... while out in Pismo Beach with the dog she and Josh once owned together.

Obviously there was no mention of the Bills signal-caller anywhere in the post -- but one of Josh's former teammates' wives, Summer Allen, dropped by the comment section to show her some love.

Williams hasn't been shy about letting her fans know how good her life has been lately -- she's also recently posted some steamy snaps from outings at Stagecoach and in New York City.

No word yet if she's found love in the wake of her split with Allen -- though based on her social media page's comment section, she's got plenty of suitors if she is single.

As for Allen, he moved on with Steinfeld months after the Williams breakup -- and the two are reportedly set to tie the knot at a wedding this summer.

