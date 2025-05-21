Buffalo Bills Set To Be Featured on 'Hard Knocks'

Get hyped, Bills Mafia ... the NFL just announced who will be at the center of the training camp edition of "Hard Knocks" -- and the HBO cameras are heading to Buffalo!!

Roger Goodell made the announcement during the league's spring meetings in Minnesota ... saying the reigning AFC East champions will be documented as they prepare for the 2025-26 season.

While the majority of the show will focus on the team's practices ... there's a chance we get a cameo from Hailee Steinfeld -- who, of course, is engaged to the team's star quarterback, Josh Allen.

The two are kinda private with their relationship, so odds are we won't get a full look inside their relationship ... but we'll take what we can get!!

It isn't just the Bills getting the Hard Knocks treatment this season -- the NFC East will be the focus of the in-season edition of the series ... meaning the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles will get their time in the spotlight.

One has to imagine the Giants will look to avoid the memes that came out the last time they were on the show ... which showed them lose Saquon Barkley to the Eagles, who went on to win the Super Bowl that same season.