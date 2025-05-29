Josh Allen Touches Down In California Ahead of Hailee Steinfeld Wedding

Josh Allen has made his way to California ahead of his big wedding day ... touching down at the airport with his golf clubs in hand before tying the knot with Hailee Steinfeld.

Fresh off participating in voluntary practices with his teammates, the Buffalo Bills superstar popped up at the Van Nuys Airport on Wednesday ... and he looked like he's got a trip to the golf course on the itinerary before meeting his future wife at the altar.

While deets have been kept under wraps for the most part, Allen's left tackle, Dion Dawkins spilled the beans on the date back in March ... telling NFL Network his QB and the award-winning actress would exchange vows this upcoming Saturday.

Dawkins later backtracked and claimed he didn't know anything about the ceremony ... but we assume that was an unsuccessful attempt at some damage control.

The power couple revealed their engagement back in November 2024 ... and they clearly put the wheels in motion shortly after Allen got on one knee if they're already making it official just months later.