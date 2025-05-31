Hailee Steinfeld Walks Down Aisle, See Her Wedding Dress

See Her Wedding Dress Before She Walks Down the Aisle!!!

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are done rehearsing, and they're about to get married for real ... so check out Hailee's gown just before she walked down the aisle!

The actress was spotted minutes before she marched toward the altar dressed in the traditional all-white dress Saturday ... a long train coming off the back of her hair and dress.

The off-the-shoulder gown hugged Steinfeld's figure tightly ... and, she added elbow-length gloves to the ensemble, too.

It's hard to see the expression on her face from these pics, but we can't imagine she's too nervous ... after all, she and Josh just practiced this big moment yesterday.

As we told you ... photos were taken of the pair standing on the altar yesterday, readying themselves for the big day.

Hailee was laughing and flirting with Josh while he held an umbrella to keep the sun off their faces like a proper gentleman.

The two started dating back in 2023 ... quickly going from rumored couple to PDA-partners in a matter of weeks.

Allen dropped down to a knee and proposed to Steinfeld in the fall ... later telling reporters that their engagement was helping his play. Now, just about six months later -- the two are tying the knot!