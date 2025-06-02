Josh Allen's Ex Hits NYC In Tiny Dress, Seems Unbothered By Hailee Steinfeld Wedding

If Josh Allen's ex is bothered by the quarterback's weekend wedding to Hailee Steinfeld, she certainly ain't showing it publicly.

Take a look at some pics Brittany Williams posted on her Instagram page Monday -- she revealed she was out in NYC in the hours after her former flame said his "I do," and she didn't appear to have a care in the world.

Rocking a tiny maroon dress, Williams enjoyed some cold brews and a slice of pizza -- and ensured her 180,000 followers she was doing just fine by writing in the caption, "I like this little life 💕."

Williams, of course, dated Allen for years when the two were younger ... and she was seen often at his NFL games, cheering him on during the early portion of his Bills career.

But, a short time after the two broke up in 2023, Steinfeld entered the picture ... and the two are now husband and wife as of Saturday.