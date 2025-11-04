Hailee Steinfeld Wants Kids With Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld is opening up on her future plans with Josh Allen ... revealing she is absolutely looking forward to having kids with her NFL husband!

The "Sinners" actress spoke about her motherly desires to "Bustle" ... expressing her heartfelt gratitude for her special bond with the Buffalo Bills quarterback -- a connection she chalks up to God doing his thing.

"That inner peace that you have, that rock, that solid, consistent part of your life is indescribable," Steinfeld said.

"I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it's the greatest thing in the world. Life makes sense. Everything makes sense. I feel like I am stepping into the version that I've always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him."

That said, Steinfeld, 28, is thinking about the next step in their relationship -- parenthood.

"Of course," Steinfeld said when asked if she wants a bundle of joy.

Allen -- the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2024 -- hasn't been shy about showing how much his wife means to him, either. He's spoken about her on several occasions ... including his press conferences, where he called her his best friend.

Steinfeld and Allen sparked dating rumors in May 2023, but they kept their relationship under wraps until July 2024. They got engaged a few months after and tied the knot in Ventura, California, on May 31, 2025.