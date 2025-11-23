Hailee Steinfeld Supports Josh Allen at Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are proving love and football make the perfect team.

Cameras caught the singer and the Buffalo Bills quarterback looking all loved-up in the stands at the University of Wyoming vs. Nevada game Saturday where Allen's No. 17 jersey was retired during halftime.

Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, share a moment at Josh's Wyoming jersey retirement ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bo6RC3DKLu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2025 @BleacherReport

The pair were seen smiling, laughing, and even tapping their Wyoming baseball caps together in a sweet, playful exchange.

Steinfeld rocked a brown and gold jacket, matching hat, denim jeans, and gold hoops. Allen kept things casual in a gray sweatshirt and a white cap as the crowd honored him for his record-breaking college career.