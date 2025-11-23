Hailee Steinfeld Supports Josh Allen at Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are proving love and football make the perfect team.
Cameras caught the singer and the Buffalo Bills quarterback looking all loved-up in the stands at the University of Wyoming vs. Nevada game Saturday where Allen's No. 17 jersey was retired during halftime.
Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, share a moment at Josh's Wyoming jersey retirement
The pair were seen smiling, laughing, and even tapping their Wyoming baseball caps together in a sweet, playful exchange.
Steinfeld rocked a brown and gold jacket, matching hat, denim jeans, and gold hoops. Allen kept things casual in a gray sweatshirt and a white cap as the crowd honored him for his record-breaking college career.
Allen, who was last year's NFL MVP, became the first football player ever, and only the third athlete in the school’s history, to have his number retired. He led the Cowboys to back-to-back eight-win seasons before heading to the NFL.