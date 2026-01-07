'TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders' Dives Deep Into Shocking Slayings
'TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders' What Really Happened
Published
The murders of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner rocked Hollywood ... and, while it seems clear their son Nick killed them, we've learned his conviction is anything but assured.
Our new documentary on the Reiner murders dives into the tragic killings ... including new information tying the murders to Nick's medication.
"TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened" premieres on Fox Friday at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.