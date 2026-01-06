Nick Reiner No Longer on Suicide Watch Ahead of Arraignment For Murders

Nick Reiner has been taken off suicide watch at the Los Angeles jail where he's locked up for allegedly stabbing to death his director dad, Rob Reiner, and his mom, Michele, TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... Reiner no longer has to wear a suicide prevention smock — which prevents inmates mainly from hanging themselves — inside the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown L.A. Our sources say it's standard operating procedure to remove the smock whenever an inmate does not attempt suicide for a 2-week period.

PEOPLE was first to report Nick is now off suicide watch ... but he will remain in High Observation Housing until a judge rules otherwise under the watchful eyes of correction officers.

As you know ... Nick has been charged with 2 counts of murder for fatally stabbing Rob and Michele inside their Brentwood home on December 14, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney.