Romy Reiner Cleans Up Beach on New Year's Day After Parents' Murders

Romy and Jake Reiner are keeping their parents' tradition of doing good deeds ... by cleaning up the beach on New Year's Day with their friends.

The two siblings took to the shore in Malibu Thursday to get the New Year off to a positive start ... with Romy walking alongside Alex Siliberg, who had a trash bag at the ready to pick up any litter on the way.

The duo kept their eyes to the mud ... searching for any bits of scrap they could add to their quickly growing collection of garbage.

Jake rolled up to the beach in a Dodgers cap with a serious expression on his face. We didn't actually see him picking up trash on the beach, but we're sure he helped out his sister, with whom he has a super-tight relationship.

As you know ... Romy and Jake have reportedly been staying together in Malibu since the tragic murders of their parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. Their other brother, Nick, was arrested and charged with the murders.

Romy's been seen taking regular walks on the shoreline with Alex ... drinking in the fresh air in the aftermath of her family's terrible tragedy.