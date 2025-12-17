Reiner Family Releases Statement

The son and daughter of Rob and Michele Reiner have broken their silence ... days after their sibling Nick allegedly killed their beloved, iconic Hollywood parents in their Brentwood home.

Jake and Romy Reiner tell TMZ ... "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life."

"We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder ... he appeared briefly in court Wednesday without entering a plea.

He also faces a special circumstance allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon ... a knife.

As we reported ... Romy is the one who discovered her parents' stabbed and bloodied bodies Sunday afternoon at their Brentwood, California home.

She told police her brother Nick was "dangerous" and should be considered a suspect.

Police then arrested Nick hours later in downtown Los Angeles without incident.