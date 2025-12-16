Billy Crystal, Larry David, Martin Short and Albert Brooks Honor Rob and Michele Reiner

Hollywood and the world are reeling after the shocking deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner, and now some of their closest friends -- Billy Crystal, Larry David, Martin Short, Albert Brooks, and more -- are honoring the couple in an emotional personal joint statement.

The comedy icons, who shared decades of friendship and creative history with the Reiner’s, spoke to The Associated Press, praising Rob’s extraordinary career and the artistic lineage he carried forward.

“Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master story teller. There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films,” the group said in their statement.

They went on to highlight his work as a filmmaker, noting the unique fingerprint he brought to projects ranging from “A Few Good Men” to “When Harry Met Sally” to “The Princess Bride.”

“His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant,” the statement said.

Play video content TMZ.com

We broke the story … Rob and Michele were found dead in their Brentwood home Sunday. Nick was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his famous parents. Nick faces the possibility of life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted on all counts.

The comedy legends say the couple’s impact — on film, culture, and on those who loved them will be felt forever. “They lined up to see his films…” their statement reads. “He was always at the top of his game.”

Play video content TMZ.com