New Video Shows Nick Reiner's Arrest

Rob and Michele Reiner New Video Shows Son's Arrest

Surveillance footage shows the moment Nick Reiner was swarmed by police and arrested for allegedly murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

The Daily Mail obtained video from Nick's Sunday arrest near the USC campus in downtown Los Angeles ... and you see Nick standing on the corner when a bunch of police cars pull up, and officers hop out and throw him in a pair of handcuffs.

LAPD released still images from the arrest Monday, but this is the first video to emerge.

Nick was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his famous parents.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says Nick faces the possibility of life in prison without parole ... or the death penalty ... if convicted on all counts.

Nick's being held without bail and is on suicide watch ... and he's hired powerhouse defense attorney Alan Jackson. Nick was scheduled to be in court Tuesday, but he couldn't get medical clearance in time.

