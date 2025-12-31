Romy Reiner Takes Somber Walk on Beach in Wake of Parents' Slayings

Play video content BACKGRID

Romy Reiner's had a traumatic couple weeks ... and she's looking to the ocean to help her heal.

Rob and Michele Reiner's daughter was spotted Tuesday on a somber stroll along the coast in Malibu ... walking silently with her dog and her boyfriend, Alex Siliberg.

Romy and her brother, Jake Reiner, have reportedly been staying in Malibu since their famous parents were found murdered in their Brentwood home earlier this month ... and Jake hung back at the beach house while Romy hit the sand.

As you know ... Romy is the one who found her parents' dead bodies in rigor mortis after being killed by "multiple sharp force injuries" ... and she told police her other brother, Nick Reiner, was "dangerous" and should be considered a suspect.