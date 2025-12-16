Rob Reiner & Michele Were Dead for Hours Before Gruesome Discovery

As Nick Reiner prepares to make his first court appearance ... TMZ has learned Rob and Michele had been dead for some time before their daughter made the grisly discovery Sunday.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... When police arrived on the scene Sunday afternoon around 3:40 PM, rigor mortis appeared to have set in Rob and Michele’s bodies -- meaning they had been deceased for hours before their daughter Romy arrived.

Romy arrived at the house and found the bodies ... then called police, before calling longtime family friend Billy Crystal.

Police interviewed Romy at the scene, who by then was joined by a female friend ... and we hear she told officers her brother Nick was "dangerous." We're told she also said that Nick was living at the house -- but he was not there when she arrived, insinuating he fled the scene.

Sources tell us ... the scene was something out of a nightmare -- with the bodies butchered … the devastation was described as the actions of a "mad man."