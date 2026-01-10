Nick Reiner's Fatal Spiral Connected to Weight Gain

Nick Reiner's unravelling that resulted in the murders of his parents, Rob and Michelle Reiner, is directly connected to his weight gain ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

Our latest TMZ documentary, "The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened," follows Nick's dark history of drug abuse and mental illness. Our sources say around 2020, Nick was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, a mental illness with symptoms that include delusions, hallucinations, mania, and severe depression.

Nick was placed on meds that stabilized his condition, until a month before the murders. We're told he had complained to his doctors about his weight gain -- a common side effect from the meds -- and doctors accommodated him by changing the meds that had been keeping him stable.

We're told the new meds sent Nick into an erratic, dangerous state ... that escalated as the days went on. We're told Rob and Michele were well aware of the alarming changes in their son, but didn't know what to do. We're also told doctors did not attempt to place Nick on a temporary psych hold -- one that could have lasted 14 days -- to stabilize him.

Our sources say at the time of the murders, Nick had a complete break from reality. As we reported, the plan was to plead him not guilty by reason of insanity, which his now former lawyer, Alan Jackson, as much as said after Wednesday's hearing.

The reality is ... multiple sources tell TMZ Nick is not competent to stand trial. He's still reeling behind bars, well-aware he killed his parents but believing he in jail because of a conspiracy against him.