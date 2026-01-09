Nick Reiner Believes He's the Victim of a Conspiracy After Parents' Murder

Nick Reiner knows he killed his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, but he doesn't understand why he's in jail ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

TMZ has a documentary -- "TMZ Investigates The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened" -- airing tonight on FOX and dropping Saturday on Hulu. Our sources say Nick is delusional and believes the people who put him behind bars are engaged in a "conspiracy" against him.

Our sources say Nick's fatal mental spiral occurred about a month before the murders, when doctors changed the meds he was taking for schizoaffective disorder -- a severe mental illness that causes delusions, hallucinations, and mania. The meds made him increasingly dangerous and erratic. We're told the meds are still not working properly.

We know Nick's team was proceeding down a path of pleading him guilty by reason of insanity. Fact is ... that plea does not require proof that a defendant like Nick didn't know the difference between right and wrong. The key is whether he understood the "character and quality" of his actions. Even if the murders were premeditated, it's possible for a jury to reach a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

