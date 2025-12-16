Sydney Sweeney Channels Marilyn Monroe at 'The Housemaid' Premiere

Sydney Sweeney looked like a modern Marilyn Monroe at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Housemaid" Monday night, wearing a white halter neck dress that showcased her bodacious chest and flowed into a feathered hemline.

Just look at the red carpet pics -- the actress looks ethereal in the gorgeous number. The bodice fit her generous curves like a glove -- accentuating her tiny waist and bountiful bust -- and then flowed elegantly to the ground. And luckily for her, there were no vents on the ground to make her replicate Marilyn's famous shot!

She packed some punch to the angelic all-white look with a deep red lip and styled her signature blonde hair in loose waves.

Syndey was joined at the premiere by her co-star Amanda Seyfried, who brightened up the night in a sequined orange midi dress that featured an asymmetric hemline with draping detail around her waist. She, too, styled her blonde tresses in soft waves and added some drama with a layered necklace.

The pair looked just as breathtaking at a screening for the psychological thriller in New York City -- Sydney once again showcasing her voluptuous figure in a skin-tight white gown, and Amanda looking like a goddess in a pastel pink dress.