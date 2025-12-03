Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried Stun at 'Housemaid' Premiere

There was double trouble on the red carpet last night as blonde bombshells Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried heated up the scene for the premiere of their new flick, "The Housemaid."

Check out their stunning pics -- Sydney flaunted her famous figure in a curve-hugging sequin gown that featured a corset top and a plunging neckline that showcased her bodacious chest.

Amanda, meanwhile, looked ethereal in a soft pink dress that featured ruching on the front and offered a much tamer neckline.

Both stars wore their signature blonde hair down, Sydney with curls and Amanda with soft waves.

They were joined on the carpet Tuesday evening by their co-stars, Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone, as well as "The Housemaid" director Paul Feig.

The film is a psychological thriller that follows Sydney's character of Millie, an ex-con who finds a job working for a wealthy family ... and uncovers scary truths behind closed doors.

Play video content TMZ.com