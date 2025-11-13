Christy Martin Defends Sydney Sweeney After Ruby Rose Comments

Christy Martin countered critiques of Sydney Sweeney's portrayal of her in the biopic "Christy" ... appearing to throw some jabs at detractor Ruby Rose.

Posting a picture of herself with the "Euphoria" star, Christy wrote ... “I’ve always been a fighter. My life reflected that in every way and now I fight for others. The past few days I have seen some people attack my friend Sydney Sweeney."

The retired boxer continued ... "Syd not only worked her ass off for this film, she worked her ass off for me. For my story. For so many others suffering in silence. So I want to be clear about who Syd is. She is my friend and ally!"

This comes after Ruby took a few shots at Syd on her Threads account, indicating the LGBTQ+ community is not a fan of "someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us."

She wrote, "You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better."

The accusations of homophobia may stem from reports claiming Sydney registered as a Republican in 2024.