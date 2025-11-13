Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Christy Martin Defends Sydney Sweeney After Ruby Rose Comments

Christy Martin Punches Back at Sydney Sweeney Hate

By TMZ Staff
Published
christ martin sydney sweeney and ruby rose getty 1
Getty

Christy Martin countered critiques of Sydney Sweeney's portrayal of her in the biopic "Christy" ... appearing to throw some jabs at detractor Ruby Rose.

Posting a picture of herself with the "Euphoria" star, Christy wrote ... “I’ve always been a fighter. My life reflected that in every way and now I fight for others. The past few days I have seen some people attack my friend Sydney Sweeney."

sydney sweeney christy martin instagram sub
Instagram / @christymartinpromotions

The retired boxer continued ... "Syd not only worked her ass off for this film, she worked her ass off for me. For my story. For so many others suffering in silence. So I want to be clear about who Syd is. She is my friend and ally!"

ruby rose x 1

This comes after Ruby took a few shots at Syd on her Threads account, indicating the LGBTQ+ community is not a fan of "someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us."

Christy Martin
Getty

She wrote, "You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better."

sydney sweeney christy martin sub getty swipe 1
Getty

The accusations of homophobia may stem from reports claiming Sydney registered as a Republican in 2024.

sydney-sweeney-christy-everett-1
Everett Collection

As for the film, "Christy" had one of the worst opening weekends for a major motion picture, taking in an underwhelming $1.3 million, according to Variety.

Related articles