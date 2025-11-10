Sydney Sweeney Had Concussions and Bloody Noses While Filming 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney's filmed some pretty intense scenes throughout her career ... and she's just revealed she was battered and bruised while working on her new boxing flick "Christy."

The actress sat down for an interview with The Guardian and recalled taking a hands-on approach while filming scenes in the ring ... which would often leave her with concussions and bloody noses.

Sydney wasn't put off by all the rough stuff on set, though ... she said she loved the experience of stepping into the ring and putting up her dukes.

She singled out Olympic boxer Naomi Graham -- who played Laila Ali in the new biopic -- for giving her one of her concussions, acknowledging the athlete "hit hard" during their scenes.

Sydney said "every fight" in the flick was real, and she described the experience of becoming a fighter as "exhilarating."

She said she'd evaluate her performances in the ring after filming her fight scenes ... and she felt like she won a few rounds.