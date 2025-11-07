Millie Bobby Brown Says Noah Schnapp Is Her Baby's Godfather

Millie Bobby Brown's been tight with her "Stranger Things" castmates ever since she was a kid ... and it looks like she's more than comfortable with them taking care of her daughter.

The actress spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" at the show's Season 5 premiere event on Thursday night and was asked about which of her costars she'd want to babysit her child ... turns out, the answer's all of them!

Millie singled out Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix show, and revealed he is her baby's godfather ... and it wouldn't be a stretch of the imagination to think he'll be doing a bit of babysitting in the future.

She also said Sadie Sink would be a good babysitter and described her longtime costar as "very maternal."

The actress said the show's principal cast all turn "into the most gooey soft versions of themselves" whenever her kid is around.

Oh, and several of Millie's castmates apparently put on a "baby voice" when they're around her daughter, but she didn't specify which ones.