Millie Bobby Brown Adopts Baby Girl With Husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and hubby Jake Bongiovi just dropped major news -- they’ve adopted a baby girl ... and the actress shared the heart-melting announcement on IG.

In her Thursday post, the "Stranger Things" star revealed, "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

Millie wrapped it with the sweetest line: "And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

Millie’s had baby fever for a minute... and she explained on the "Smartless" podcast back in March she doesn’t see a difference between having a biological child and adopting.

She’s also made it clear a big family’s always been the goal -- both she and Jake come from large families, so the plan was kinda baked in.

Millie’s even joked about the prep work ... in her "Call Her Daddy" interview, she said she told Jake she’d shave her head just like her 'ST' character Eleven right before becoming a mom for the first time -- so her hair wouldn't get in the way of all the nurturing she'd be doing.

Millie and Jake first tied the knot in a secret ceremony back in May 2024 after 3 years of dating.