Millie Bobby Brown Says She'll Shave Her Head Again When She Has a Baby

Millie Bobby Brown’s all about that liberated vibe -- so much so, she plans to take a page out of her younger self’s book and shave her head when she has her first baby.

In her "Call Her Daddy" interview, Millie admitted she told her husband, Jake Bongiovi, she’d be shaving her head just before she becomes a mom. Why? She doesn’t want her hair getting in the way of all the nurturing she’ll be doing for her baby.

Millie explained that every woman should try shaving their hair off at least once in their life ... though she did admit her first experience with it at such a young age was a bit of a mixed bag.

She shared that getting rid of her locks for "Stranger Things" season 1 felt cool at first ... but when she hit 11 and 12 and boys started having crushes on girls, she started wondering why no one liked her like that -- which made her feel insecure.

But being dedicated to the role, Millie had to shave her head every 3 days because she wasn't allowed to grow it past a certain length ... and she ended up relying on wigs.