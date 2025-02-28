Millie Bobby Brown vs. Gwyneth Paltrow Who'd You Rather?! (Who Wore It Better Edition)
Millie Bobby Brown might have Hollywood at her feet, but she’s making sure past icons don’t get left behind -- paying homage to Gwyneth Paltrow’s '90s red carpet era in a major way.
Take a look -- Millie stunned in a sheer, pale-blue beaded Giorgio Armani gown at "The Electric State" premiere in Madrid … the very same look Gwyneth rocked back in '98!
Who'd You Rather?!
Gwyneth wore it at the "Shakespeare in Love" NYC premiere -- serving up some timeless elegance as she posed for the cameras.
The biggest differences? Hair, makeup, and accessories -- each reflecting their own era’s vibe. But the real question is … which iconic take do you prefer? Let us know!