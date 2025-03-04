Millie Bobby Brown Slams Critics For Dissecting Her Looks

Play video content

Millie Bobby Brown is clapping back at "disturbing" critics for ruthlessly dissecting her appearance as she grows up in front of the public eye.

The "Enola Holmes" star shared a lengthy video on Instagram Monday night directly naming "disillusioned" writers behind the recent rise in articles claiming she's aging poorly, saying ... "This isn’t journalism. This is bullying."

Taking another swipe at trolls -- who she says are "desperate to tear young women down" -- she quips ... "I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow up with me."

MB slams the idea that she's supposed to "stay frozen in time" and look like she did when she was a tween on "Stranger Things" Season 1.

She adds ... "I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman."

Wrapping up her video, the "Damsel" star questions "the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible" and encourages her haters to ask themselves why paying a compliment instead makes them "so uncomfortable."

Concluding her candid video, Millie -- who is currently promoting her new movie "The Electric State" -- presses ... "Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

Her message struck a chord in Hollywood, as her comment section was immediately flooded with support from her peers, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Thorne and Sharon Stone.

This is far from the first time the British actress has clapped back at the overwhelming amount of hate she's garnered recently.

Just days ago, she shared a British Vogue article titled "No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks."

Millie was thrust into the spotlight when "Stranger Things" premiered in 2016. Since then, she's starred in several successful films and married Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi.