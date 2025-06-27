Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Millie Bobby Brown Scorches at the Beach in Super Sexy Bikini Snaps

Millie Bobby Brown I'm Hotter Than a 10 ... I'm 11, Duh!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
millie bobby brown swimsuit

It's honestly hard to tell whether the sun or Millie Bobby Brown was hotter in her latest bikini snaps ... so we'll have to call it a draw.

The "Stranger Things" star posted some pics of a recent visit to the Beach today ... and needless to say, MBB looked pure fire.

millie bobby brown swimsuit 3

Between her toned body and fantastic tan ... Millie didn't have to say much ... and she didn't! The caption for the three pics was simply ... "☀️🌊🐚."

millie bobby brown
Getty

Prior to the sizzling snaps ... MBB posted a series of BTS pictures from her work in the upcoming "Enola Holmes 3," which apparently has wrapped production with MBB captioning her pictures, "case closed."

Do your thing, 11!

