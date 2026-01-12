Top 20 Stylish Stars Who Slayed 2026 Golden Globes, See Gallery

The 2026 Golden Globes went full glam overload ... and with Hollywood’s hottest stars bringing the heat, they made it clear that the fashion is only just getting warmed up for awards season!

Check out our gallery -- the likes of Teyana Taylor and Olandria Carthen were among our best dressed ... but Jennifer Lawrence stole the whole damn show, topping nearly everyone’s favorites list in a sheer floral look.

Of course, the usual heavy hitters didn’t disappoint ... Jennifer Lopez showed up flaunting those famous curves, while Miley Cyrus threw on her signature edge with a killer pair of shades.