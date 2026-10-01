Cornell University Frat Bro Berated on Campus, His Lawyer Calls It 'Dangerous' Situation

Play video content Video: Gillio Lopes From Cornell 7 Gets Called Out On Campus

Gillio Lopes -- one of the 7 Chi Phi brothers named in Jane Doe's explosive lawsuit -- got into a heated confrontation with a female student on the Cornell campus, and his attorney tells TMZ ... Doe's lawyer is to blame.

Check out the clip going around on social media ... a woman walks up to Lopes Thursday morning, asking him if he's embarrassed to still be at the school.

She asks what he has to say for himself, and it sounds like he's saying he doesn't want to respond ... though she doesn't let up.

The woman goes on to call Lopes a "disgusting person," adding that everyone at Cornell is ashamed of him and the Snapchat group -- in which one frat bro referred to Jane Doe as "Free p***y" -- is sickening.

Lopes' lawyer Andrew Miltenberg tells TMZ, “What has emerged today only reinforces how dangerous it is to rush to judgment. The contemporaneous texts and other evidence now being reported show a far more complicated and evolving factual picture than the one initially presented to the public."

He added, "Nothing we say is intended to minimize the trauma Jane Doe has described. Her experience deserves to be treated seriously and with dignity. But empathy for an accuser and fairness to the accused are not mutually exclusive."

Miletenberg took a shot at Jane Doe's attorney, claiming Thomas Giuffre "has masterfully manipulated the media narrative, and the consequences are now very real: Mr. Lopes was publicly accosted this morning and is being condemned before the evidence has been fully heard."

He ended, "Due process exists for precisely this reason. Publicity is not evidence. Repetition is not proof. An accusation cannot be allowed to become its own proof. He is entitled to have the evidence tested through the legal process—not by headlines, social media, or people confronting him in public or threatening his family.”

Lopes says 60 people are in the now infamous group chat, but it makes no difference to the person taking the video ... who says she just wanted to tell him she's disgusted by him.

Internet reaction to the confrontation seems split ... some are lauding the woman as brave, while others point out Gillio hasn't been charged with a crime.