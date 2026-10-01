TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Diddy Gets Dinged Over Special Treatment Claims

Diddy's back in solitary confinement amid allegations that he's enjoying massages, fancy meals, a contraband phone and booze, and inmates doing his chores in prison.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Play video content Video: Rehab Owner Where Presley Gerber Died Mum on Lapses

Dr. Reza Nabavi -- the head of Resolutions Living sober facility where Presley Gerber died -- was mum when we asked him about our report that his employees knew Presley was high when he was admitted to the facility.

Plus, a newly uncovered email from the Cornell University Police Department to the Cornell administration expressing frustration at a lack of drinking violation enforcement after an alleged sexual assault at a frat house ... years before the Jane Doe gang rape claims.

And Jim Carrey tied the knot for the third time.