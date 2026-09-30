TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Alleged Cornell Rape Case Bombshell

The woman who claims a group of Cornell frat bros drugged and sexually assaulted told campus police she was raped back in 2024 ... a claim now backed by a newly surfaced transcript ... but prosecutors say they didn't have that statement, which means there was a miscommunication or someone's lying.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Plus, chaos in the skies ... a FlyDubai flight headed to Israel was diverted to Saudi Arabia after officials say a pilot was stabbed during a possible terror attack.

Play video content Video: Presley Gerber Shows Sober Living Situation TMZ.com

We're also breaking down troubling video of Presley Gerber inside the sober living facility where he died ... after sources told TMZ the facility knew he was high before taking him in.

We also dive into Diddy living like a king in prison and more...