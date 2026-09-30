Pete Davidson Says He Was Cooking Ketamine, Eating Pills, Doing Whippets & More

Pete Davidson is opening up about how intense his drug use was when he was deep in his addiction ... listing off exactly what he was doing ... and it's a lot to take in.

The 'SNL' alum tells Variety in addition to doing a ton of drugs, he was also cooking ketamine, saying ... "It was K. I was getting liquid and cooking it. And I would do acid and shrooms and whippets and smoke weed all day and eat pills every day."

He went on to say his tolerance had become alarmingly high, explaining ... "It got scary because I didn't feel high. I felt high when I wasn't doing it, so I was like, this is a huge problem."

Pete says he hit rock bottom in 2023, after his autobiographical series "Bupkis" came out and one year after leaving 'SNL' -- and the routine and structure that comes with the job -- behind.

He told the publication that "playing yourself and constantly living in your own crap" was so traumatic for him that he was using drugs to ease the pain.

Pete says his mom was the one who convinced him to get clean, saying ... "She told me her biggest fear was waking up one day to see on the news that something bad had happened to me."

He explained he just couldn't do that to her anymore. He went to rehab, bailed on Season 2 of "Bupkis" and decided he wanted to be taken seriously.

Pete said ... "I was part of the problem of what I hated the most, which was the invasiveness around my personal life. I was just lobbing it up and continuing the narrative."

He opened up about going to rehab, explaining ... "When I turned 30 and I was there, it was a real low point. Nothing much was going on with my career and I was like, 'This f***in' sucks. I can't do it anymore.'"

Pete continued ... "And it can't be for anyone or for a job. You really have to want it, and when you're done, you're done."

The comedian revealed that he has "four beers a year" but is otherwise sober, saying ... "I don't f*** with drugs anymore. It's been two or three years from doing really hard stuff and about a year or more from weed. Weirdly, the hardest thing to stop was weed."